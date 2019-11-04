Cellphone Ban In Ontario Classrooms Goes Into Effect

monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images A row of high school students use cell phones in a stock image.

TORONTO — New restrictions on the use of cellphones in classrooms across Ontario go into effect today.

The directive says students can only use personal mobile devices during instructional time if it’s for educational purposes, for health or medical purposes, or for special needs.

Some schools already have similar policies, but the directive sets a provincial standard.

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government conducted education consultations last year, and respondents overwhelmingly favoured some sort of restriction on phones in class.