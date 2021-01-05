Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland at a news conference in Ottawa, Mon. Nov. 30, 2020. Freeland has been noncommittal on the question of whether CEOs should be barred from collecting bonuses if their company is taking wage subsidies.

TORONTO ― The federal government is being urged to explicitly prevent Canada’s highest-paid CEOs from getting bonuses if their companies obtained wage subsidies. “The wage subsidy in Canada is being changed on an almost monthly basis to tweak it, to improve it, and one of those tweaks should absolutely be that going forward you cannot receive a wage subsidy and pay out big bonuses to your execs,″ said David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. The comment came as the think tank issued a report Monday that said the country’s 100 highest-paid CEOs made 202 times more than the average working Canadian in 2019. Watch: Paying out dividends to shareholders has nothing to do with the wage subsidy, businesses argue. Story continues below.

It believes that Canada should follow other developed countries like Spain and the Netherlands that explicitly prohibit bonuses and dividends if they receive wage subsidies. It also wants to exclude companies from substantially increasing executive salaries to prevent them from bypassing restrictions on bonuses. The CCPA also thinks Ottawa should introduce a top marginal tax bracket to help pay for the large deficit caused by its response to COVID-19. “These are folks that would have done really well through COVID-19 and I think it’s maybe time to ask them to pay a little higher taxes in order to cover the costs for people who have done really badly through COVID-19.”