Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS A woman paints a thank you message to nurses and doctors on a boarded up shop in downtown Vancouver on April 1, 2020.

As one of thousands of volunteers working at the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit call centre during one of the most stressful times in the country’s history, Amanda Nemer didn’t know what to expect.

Years ago, she worked in another federal government call centre for employment services, so she knew how difficult over-the-phone work could become, for both the people needing help and those trying to give it.

This time around, however, Nemer says the conversations she’s been having give her hope that the country is banding together to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

“Obviously these are unprecedented, uncertain times and people have been so thankful and grateful,” said Nemer, who also works as a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) director on top of the call centre volunteer work. “They’re anxious, but the majority of time they’re happy to have someone on the other end of the line to listen.”

