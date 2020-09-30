The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) is about to go quietly into the night. After six months of financial assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government is phasing out the CERB in favour of an amended employment insurance program and several new emergency benefits. Over 8.5 million Canadians haved accessed the CERB, and many will still need financial assistance going into this next phase. “As we carefully and gradually reopen parts of our economy, we are transitioning to more nimble and flexible programs that will help get Canadians back to work, while ensuring we are able to quickly respond to any further labour market impacts due to the ongoing pandemic,” Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough said in a release.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press A person looks at the website for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) in Kingston, Ontario on Sept. 27, 2020.

But some of these new benefits and programs will require a little work on your end, whether you’re receiving the CERB right now or not. While Service Canada has upped its capacity in anticipation of an influx of calls and EI claims, they’re still saying to expect long waits when you call. Here’s what you need to know for when you do make that call. What’s happening to CERB? It’s ending. And if you’re on it, the money you’ll receive stops when you’ve received 28 weeks of benefits or on Oct. 3, 2020, whichever comes first. What benefits are available to me now that CERB is done? First up is a modified version of our existing Employment Insurance (EI) program. If you apply and receive EI, you’ll get a taxable benefit of at least $500 a week, or $300 a week for extended parental benefits. EI claimants are eligible for at least 26 weeks.