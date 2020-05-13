Federal Government Ducks Questions About Fraudulent CERB Claims

Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the curtains before a session of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic to begin in the Chamber of the House of Commons in Ottawa May 13, 2020.

OTTAWA — Federal Liberals ducked repeated questions from Conservatives Wednesday on how many potentially fraudulent claims for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) have already been approved.

Citing an unnamed source, the National Post reported Monday that 200,000 CERB applications have been “red-flagged” as potentially fraudulent.

During an in-person meeting of the House of Commons special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, ministers sidestepped questions asking for confirmation if “compliance and enforcement” checks have been suspended related to employment insurance (EI) benefits programs, including the CERB, as reported by the Post.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer accused the federal government of advising the department of Employment and Social Development Canada to “ignore” fraud. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated much of what he said the previous day when asked the same question during a virtual sitting.

“Instruction to government officials was to get money out to those who needed it as quickly as possible,” Trudeau said. “We have put measures in place to detect fraud. People who got this money fraudulently will have to repay.” Watch: Trudeau launches regional relief recovery fund. Story continues below video.

The prime minister called the situations “unprecedented” and pledged to “work very hard to fill gaps to people who should get money who haven’t been able.” Canadians are currently eligible for the CERB if they are at least 15 years old; have lost their job because of the pandemic; and have earned at least $5,000 in 2019 or in the last 12 months since the date of their application. The benefit is taxable. Approved applicants earn $2,000 during a four-week period. Recipients become ineligible for the emergency benefit if they earn more than $1,000 in income, over 14 consecutive days, within that four-week benefit period. More than 11.2 million CERB claims have been processed since applications opened last month, according to the federal government. Nearly $30.5 billion has been paid out through the emergency benefit as of Sunday. Trudeau notes future ‘clean up’ necessary Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre later asked the government how many CERB payments have been sent to applicants whose claims have been tagged as potentially fraudulent. Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos responded by saying 7.7 million people have received CERB payments. He said in French that only a “little trickle of information” is available about the emergency benefit program. “How many?” Poilievre asked.

“We’re working very hard on this,” Duclos responded “How many?” Poilievre asked, again. “To guarantee the integrity of our system, we are going to provide support for Canadians,” Duclos said. Since the government began rolling out new emergency financial measures to help individuals and businesses bridge financial losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister has repeatedly said the priority is on getting the money out quickly. Trudeau told MPs in a virtual meeting of the special COVID-19 committee on Tuesday that fraudsters will be held accountable — eventually. “When we made the determination that we needed to move quickly to help Canadians we knew that there would be a need to clean up after the fact, to go after fraudulent cases, and we will do that.” Watch: Trudeau promises CERB ‘clean up’ of fraudulent cases. Story continues below video.