Trudeau Promises Plan To Help Youth Facing CERB Clawbacks

The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

OTTAWA — Marie Christian recalls the confusion that reigned as the young people she works with tried to navigate government aid at the onset of the pandemic. The program director for Voices: Manitoba's Youth in Care Network, works with those aged 12 to 30 who are or have been in foster care. Many who aged out of care lost their part-time jobs during the first wave of COVID-19. They were encouraged to apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit when the $500-a-week income support was rolled out amid historic job losses this spring. And many did. "Receiving CERB finally allowed them to take a breath," Christian said. "Not only did it help them to provide food and keep a roof over their head for themselves, and maybe for their young family, it just helped them to catch up a little bit, maybe pay off a little bit more of that hydro bill to make sure that their lights can stay on." They are now among the 441,000 people who have received letters from the Canada Revenue Agency questioning their eligibility for the CERB, and warning they may owe back some of the payments. Groups that support them are warning repayment efforts could lead many to become homeless, and asking the government to grant amnesty for any of these youth who received the CERB. "You would receive amnesty from repayment as a measure of recognizing your particular vulnerability," said Rachel Gouin, executive director of the Child Welfare League of Canada. "It should not be that hard."



Faced with the issue, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government didn’t give aid to vulnerable people to pay the bills through the pandemic “to then claw it back afterwards.” “We need to have a system that goes after people who are deliberately trying to defraud the system,” he said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “But people who received money that they needed, or made good-faith mistakes about the application, should not worry about it.” The letters have created a groundswell of anxiety as the Canada Revenue Agency questions whether some of the nearly nine million CERB recipients met eligibility rules for the payments. The government has always said it would check afterward on eligibility and recoup wrongful payments. While self-employed people have received much attention over a dispute about eligibility, letters have also gone to some of the estimated 6,000 to 7,000 young people who aged out of care each year — meaning they turn 18 or 19, depending on provincial rules, and are left to a patchwork of supports.