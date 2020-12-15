CERB Repayments Can Wait 'If You Can't Pay' Right Now, Minister Says

OTTAWA — The letter that John Cosgrove received in late November from the Canada Revenue Agency wasn’t entirely clear, but he knew something was amiss. Cosgrove, like nearly nine million Canadians, had applied for and received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while it was available between mid-March and late September as the economy slowed and jobs were lost because of COVID-19. The CRA wasn’t sure if the self-employed artist met the earnings criteria needed to receive the $500-a-week CERB. If not, the letter suggested he may have to repay $12,900 before the end of 2020. “I cannot say I’m going to have a joyous Christmas,” Cosgrove said Tuesday during a virtual news conference with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. “This is very difficult and I really believe that I’m not the only person in this situation.” He’s not.

The CRA has sent out more than 441,000 letters to CERB recipients in recent weeks asking them to verify they met eligibility rules for the payments. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said the notices are an attempt to verify information and avoid making tax time next year overly complicated. She said no one who can’t pay the money back immediately will be forced to do so. The Dec. 31 repayment requests that some have received are suggestions designed to ensure accurate tax receipts are issued for this calendar year and don’t affect benefits and tax credits recipients may receive or claim next year. “Nobody is asking you to pay if you can’t pay. We’re putting you on notice that you may not be eligible,” Qualtrough said, noting some may be eligible once they file their 2020 tax returns next year. “I appreciate that every time anyone gets something from CRA, the anxiety gets up there. But this sincerely was an attempt to get ahead of … a very complicated tax time next year for millions of Canadians.”

I just feel I have been set up, suckered — played by my own government. Nancy Reid, a self-employed worker in Saint John, N.B.