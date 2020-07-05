CERB Recipients Face A ‘Shock’ At Tax Time. Here’s How To Prepare

alfexe via Getty Images Millions of Canadians who received CERB payments this year could be in for a shock at tax time, tax experts are warning.

If you're one of the millions of Canadians who have received payments from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) in recent months, get ready for an unpleasant reality next spring: There's a good chance you will owe money to the Canada Revenue Agency. Payments from CERB are fully taxable, and ― unlike with a typical paycheque from an employer ― the taxes owed aren't taken off the amount the government sends you. For many CERB recipients, "it will be a shock when they find out what they owe next year," debt relief expert Doug Hoyes of Hoyes, Michalos & Associates told HuffPost Canada in an email. "Even worse, many people get a tax refund, so if you normally count on a $1,000 refund, next year not only will you not get the refund but you may end up owing $1,400, or whatever."

For recently unemployed people, a tax hit could be particularly hard to bear, and with millions of Canadians having received CERB this year, that could prove quite a hit to Canadian consumers as a whole. For that reason, it’s possible ― some say likely ― the government will tweak the program somehow to ease that tax burden. But for now, no such tweaks have arrived, and the recent crackdown on CERB fraud would suggest the government is serious about squaring CERB recipients’ taxes. How big a hit am I facing? It depends entirely on how much money you make in 2020. If you make very little before and after CERB, you may not have to pay anything. The basic personal exemption for federal taxes for 2020 is $13,229, so if you make less than that this year, you won’t owe federal income taxes. If your only income in 2020 is CERB, and you got the full $12,000, you will owe nothing in Alberta, Quebec and Saskatchewan, but elsewhere you will owe provincial taxes of between $46 (Nova Scotia) and $234 (Manitoba). Once you get past those personal exemption amounts, the amount owing rises into the thousands quickly. Everyone’s situation is different, so you will have to assess your own. Get an idea of what you will have earned To figure out what the tax hit will be on your CERB payments, you’ll need three numbers: What you made this year before CERB

how much you got and/or will get from CERB

what you think you will make this year after CERB For many, that last number may be little more than a guess, but even a guess is better than nothing. Once you have these numbers, you can figure out how much you are likely to owe in taxes.