Sometimes the Internet gives us pure gifts — think unicorn puppies, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty or that day two llamas escaped and we barely noticed because we were all arguing about a dress.

On Thursday, beloved Canadian rock icons Nickelback entered the Internet canon with one simple post.

NapChad.

In a Tweet posted Thursday, the band shared an image of frontman Chad Kroeger asleep with a huge fluffy cat curled up against his neck. It is an image of pure peace and serenity.

The caption was simple:

“sNAPChAT.”

Is it a Snapchat? Is it a nap cat? Is it a napping Chad? Is it that Spongebob meme font?

It’s all of those things and more. It’s NapChad.

On first glance Kroeger might be mistaken for another beloved Canadian Ryan Reynolds. But if you look at this photograph — and every time I do it makes me laugh — you’ll see this is 100 per cent Chad. The master behind “Rockstar,” “Photograph” and “Hero” from the 2002 Spiderman Soundtrack.

Many fans also took the chance to wish Kroeger, who turns 45 on Friday, a happy birthday.

Old men like their afternoon naps. Next thing you know, he'll be wanting dinner at 4:30! Happy Birthday a little early! 🎂 — Sherre (@heymisssherre) November 14, 2019

The world can be hard sometimes. Thank goodness we have NapChad.