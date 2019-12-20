OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is refusing to say how Washington responded to Canada’s request that it hold off on signing a trade deal with China until Canadian prisoners are released.

In an interview with The Canadian Press Friday, Champagne didn’t want to discuss private talks between his government and the Americans regarding the detention of businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat, Michael Kovrig.

“A lot things are happening,” he said. “But you understand that in the interests of the two Michaels, it wouldn’t be in their interests for me to go into all the details about what we are trying to do.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a French-language TV network Thursday he had asked the United States not to sign any final trade agreement with China until the Canadians have been released.

Watch: Trump’s claims China will more than double its agricultural purchases. Story continues below.