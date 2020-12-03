Princess Diana’s Brother Just Bought A Home In Canada

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Earl Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, 2018.

You can add Princess Diana’s brother to the list of rich and famous people who own property in Muskoka, Ontario’s prestigious cottage country.

Earl Charles Spencer just bought an $8 million cottage on Arthurlie Bay, on Lake Rosseau. But he also made the unusual choice of also purchasing a large, untouched property on a different Muskoka lake. Spencer and his Canadian wife Karen now own most of the waterfront on the small Silver Lake, and the forest behind it, the National Post reported.

Silver Lake is a quiet area and the forest behind it is untouched. As a result, some Muskoka residents are nervous that the Spencers are planning a development there.

“We all have enjoyed [Silver Lake] forever because it’s so darned quiet,” an anonymous resident told the National Post. “Obviously we want it left that way.”

Muskoka is known for its incredible views and ritzy properties. Goldie Hawn, Lisa Rinna and Cindy Crawford are among the celebrities who own homes there.

The Earl Spencer, as he’s known, fell in love with the area after being introduced to it by his Canadian wife, according to Muskoka Radio. In 2018, he told CTV News they visit Muskoka every summer.

He and Karen married in 2011. She grew up in Edmonton, and worked as a model before founding Whole Child, a charity dedicated to child development. According to her Instagram bio, she’s “Canadian at the core.”