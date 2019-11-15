Holocaust Survivors Hope Young People Remember 'Hate Is A Disease'

Seventy-four years after the end of The Second World War, there are only a few remaining Holocaust survivors. The ones who are still alive were all children in the 1930s and 1940s — and as the new documentary, “Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust,” points out, the Nazis killed most Jewish children outright, because they weren’t considered “useful” workers in the way adults were.

The documentary follows the stories of Maxwell Smart, Helen Yermus and Rose Lipszyc, who all survived the Holocaust as children and went on to new lives in Canada. They told HuffPost Canada how they survived, what they want young people to take away from their stories, and how they manage to find happiness after experiencing true horror.

Watch the video above to hear their stories.