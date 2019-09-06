Protesters crashed the grand opening of Chick-fil-A’s only Canadian location Friday, sending a loud message that the company’s anti-LGTBQ history would not be ignored.

“I don’t want no deep fried hate. I think that gays are great!” the crowd shouted outside the fast food restaurant in downtown Toronto.

“This is not a singular issue. This is about pure violence and systemic oppression on marginalized bodies, queer bodies and bodies of colour,” said protester Mandi Howard. She was surrounded by dozens of animal rights and Indigenous activists, as well as LGBTQ community groups such as the 519.

“The reason why we’re all together here is because the Chick-fil-A corporation donates billions of dollars against organizations and lobby groups that actively campaign against queer people having the right to exist, a right to live,” said Ryan Tapley, a member of the 519.

“I’m hoping that in seeing all these signs and hearing all these chants opposing this corporation, at least one person in that line up will decide to support human rights instead of corporate profit.”