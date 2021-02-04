ASSOCIATED PRESS A mother and four-year-old child pick chilies in Berino, N.M., in this 1997 file photo. A World Vision report warns Canadians could be contributing to child labour with every grocery trip.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. ― A World Vision report warns Canadians could be contributing to child labour with every grocery trip. The “Risky Goods” report estimates more than $3.7 billion in goods involved child labour in 2019 ― a 63-per-cent increase from 10 years ago. The report says imports from Mexico account for the largest value of risky products, with $965 million in 2019. The report also says economic pressures of the pandemic are forcing more children to harvest and produce much of Canada’s food imports. Watch: Nobel Prize winner on how to end child labour. Story continues below.

Previous research by World Vision estimates the pandemic has pushed as many as eight million boys and girls into labour. Report author Simon Lewchuk says COVID-19 is undermining previous gains that had reduced those numbers by 94 million since 2000. “This compromises children’s health, safety, and education. And COVID-19 is making the problem worse,” Lewchuk said Wednesday in a release. “It’s time for Canada to stop dragging its heels and introduce legislation requiring companies to take action against child labour and other human rights abuses in their supply chains.”