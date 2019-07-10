Courtesy Andy Koster Andy Koster, executive director of Brant Family and Children's Services, says he's prepared to lose his job over a fight with the provincial government about funding.

The entire board of a southern Ontario children’s aid society plans to resign Friday to protest a lack of funding from the provincial government. “The primary responsibility of Brant [Family and Children’s Services] is to protect children in the community,” board president Paul Whittam said in a press release. “The Board takes this responsibility very seriously and we believe that government underfunding has put the safety of our community’s vulnerable children at risk. It is no longer possible to fulfill our mandate.” The agency, which is tasked with investigating allegations of child abuse and placing children in foster homes, laid off off 26 employees in March.

Another 25 to 30 staff members would have to be let go to meet the province’s budget plan, executive director Andy Koster told HuffPost Canada. Brantford, Ont.’s Brant FACS has accumulated a $3 million deficit in the past couple years, he said, and the province wants to eliminate deficit spending. “I won’t do the cuts,” Koster said. He said he could be out of a job if the province sends in its own person to run the agency. “I’m close to retirement anyway,” he said. “And I want to be able to hold my head up and say I did what I could for the kids in Brantford.” He said it’s “ironic” that the agency is in a funding crisis because of decisions made by Ontario’s previous Liberal government. The province has been reducing funding for existing children’s aid societies as new Indigenous-led societies take over cases in some areas of the province. But Koster says his agency has lost a disproportionate amount of funding compared to the number of cases it has transferred.