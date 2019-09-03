monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images A new study says there’s plenty of benefits to team sports, like optimism, feelings of belonging, and greater life satisfaction in young students.

Now that it’s September, kids will be back to waking up early, wolfing down their breakfasts and filing onto yellow buses to be shuttled off to school. And though this transition can be exciting for some kids, for others, it can provoke feelings of stress and anxiety. New research from the University of British Columbia suggests a way to help. A study, published in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence, found that students who participated in team-based extracurricular activities reported positive mental health indicators, like a stronger sense of optimism, feelings of belonging, and more satisfaction with life. The study’s research team surveyed 10,000 B.C. students in Grade 4, and then revisited them in Grade 7, and questioned them about their mental wellbeing, their relationships with others, and how they spent their time out of class. Watch: U.S. ruling allows some students to take mental health days. Story continues below.



The students were then analyzed as four separate groups: those who participated in all activities (sports and non-sports), those who didn’t participate in anything, those who primarily played sports, and those who primarily participated in individual activities, like art or music. Eva Oberle, the study’s lead author, found that kids who participated in team sports specifically experienced greater mental health benefits — including less anxiety and depressive symptoms — than those who did individual activities, as well as those who did not partake in any extracurriculars. “What we found was, over time, the kids who did nothing in Grade 4 but by Grade 7 they had shifted to activities [had] benefits for mental health, specifically those kids who had shifted to activities that involve team sports,” Oberle told CBC.

But the study also found that the mental health improvements had nothing to do with the actual activity. It was about the act of participating. “The results of our study shouldn’t be interpreted as ‘team sports are good’ and ‘individual activities — like tutoring or music classes — are not,’” she said in a news release. Team sports are not the only extracurricular activity that benefits students. Another recent study conducted by UBC found high school students who took music courses experienced higher academic achievement than their non-musical peers. Likewise, it’s possible that team musical activities, like band or orchestra, could also contribute to positive mental health changes. “The key point is that extracurricular activities that allow children to establish meaningful relationships with their peers can support their positive mental health,” Oberle said. “Group activities like team sports may naturally do this, whereas other activities may need to deliberately integrate some additional strategies to better support peer connectedness.”

