Marc Bruxelle via Getty Images The rainbow crosswalks on Davie St. in Vancouver were installed in 2013.

A British Columbia city has voted against creating a crosswalk to celebrate LGBTQ Pride, with many councillors calling the issue incredibly “divisive.”

Chilliwack city council voted down the motion Tuesday to install a rainbow crosswalk in downtown Chilliwack. All but one councillor voted in favour of denying a petition for the colourful crossing. The petition had over 780 signatures and letters behind it.

Chilliwack is located about 100 km southeast of Vancouver and has a population of just over 80,000.

During the meeting, Coun. Sue Knott, who voted against it, said city officials were not elected to make ‘political statements’ and that a rainbow crosswalk would be a waste of taxpayers’ dollars.

“When it comes to painting a rainbow on a crosswalk, or baby feet, crosses, anti immigration or anything else, it becomes a political statement,” Knott said during the meeting on Tuesday. “It also becomes a target for vandalism and a canvas for intolerance and hate. You cannot change attitudes by painting crosswalks.”

