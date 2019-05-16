China Formally Charges 2 Canadians Held Since Huawei Spat Began

The Canadian Press Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been formally arrested in China, months after being first detained.

BEIJING — China has formally arrested two Canadian citizens it’s been holding since December in an apparent effort to pressure Canada into releasing a Chinese telecom executive.

The move brings the two men, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, closer to trial on vaguely defined state security charges.



Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the government is “deeply concerned” about China’s decision.

Goodale says the move is an “arbitrary action” and that Canada will continue to demand the appropriate treatment of Kovrig and Spavor. He says no evidence has been produced to indicate any validity to allegations made against them.

China defends its actions

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says Kovrig and Spavor have been arrested on suspicion of gathering and stealing state secrets for “foreign forces.”

“China has taken compulsory measures on the two Canadians in accordance with law and the Chinese procuratorial organ has lawfully approved their arrest,” Lu Kang said, according to an English statement posted to the ministry’s website.

“The actions we have taken are entirely law-based. We hope the Canadian side does not make irresponsible remarks on it.”



