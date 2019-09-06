Kiyoshi Ota - Pool/Getty Images OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 28: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit on June 28, 2019 in Osaka, Japan.

OTTAWA — Canada has requested a formal meeting with China at the World Trade Organization to resolve a Chinese ban on Canadian canola shipments. International Trade Minister Jim Carr announced Friday that Canada is seeking a bilateral consultation at the WTO because the two sides have been unable to resolve the issue. China’s decision to ban canola shipments is part of disintegrating relations with Canada following the RCMP’s December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition request. Watch: An explanation of China’s tiff with Canada canola. Story continues below.

Nine days later, China imprisoned two Canadian men, ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, on suspicion of spying in what is widely viewed as retaliation for Meng’s arrest. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week that China uses arbitrary detentions as a tool to achieve its international and domestic political goals. That comment sparked the ire of a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry on Friday, who reiterated Beijing’s position that Meng’s arrest had no basis in law, and that Canada was acting as an American pawn. Carr said in a statement that Canada’s action at the WTO is part of its commitment to “rules-based international trade” on behalf of Canadian farmers who have been hit by the canola ban.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images Turnisa Matsedik-Qira, of the Vancouver Uyghur Association, holds a photo of detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in Vancouver on May 8, 2019.