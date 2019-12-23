6-Year-Old Finds Foreign Prisoner’s Plea From China In Christmas Card

BEIJING — China denied accusations of forced labour at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports claimed a young girl had found a message in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.

The U.K. Sunday Times newspaper said the message in the charity card sold by British supermarket giant Tesco read: “We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu Prison China. Forced to work against our will.”

It said the message urged whoever received it to contact Peter Humphrey, a British former journalist and corporate fraud investigator who was imprisoned in the same jail from 2014 to 2015.

Tesco suspended the Chinese supplier of the Christmas cards on Sunday and said it had launched an investigation.