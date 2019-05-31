Andy Wong/The Associated Press via The Canadian Press China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, seen here in Beijing on Jan. 29, 2019, is urging the Canadian government to "correct its mistakes" in the Huawei case.

BEIJING — China warned Canada on Friday that it needs to be aware of the consequences of aiding the U.S. in a case involving the Chinese tech giant Huawei that is believed to have sparked the detention of two Canadians in China.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang’s comments Friday came after U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Both were arrested on Dec. 10, 2018, after Canada detained a Huawei executive wanted by the U.S. on fraud charges. While China has denied they were taken in retaliation, it has repeatedly implied that there is a strong connection between the cases.