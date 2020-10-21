Think Tank Calls On China To Release Canadian Held For Nearly 2 Years

The Associated Press via CP This screenshot shows former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig in March 2018. Kovrig was working in China as the International Crisis Group's northeast Asia expert before he was detained in late 2018.

The president of a prominent think tank used a high-level UN Security Council meeting attended by China’s foreign minister Tuesday to appeal for the release of the think tank’s northeast Asia expert, Michael Kovrig, who has been held by Beijing for nearly two years as part of a diplomatic dispute with Canada.

At the end of his briefing on security in the Persian Gulf, International Crisis Group president Robert Malley told the council meeting attended by China’s foreign minister that his organization strives to be “an impartial conflict-resolution organization,” and its staff tries to understand the perspectives of all parties.

“That’s what our colleague Michael Kovrig was doing in his work on China’s foreign policy,” Malley said.

He said it wasn’t the time or place to discuss Kovrig’s case, “but I cannot conclude without appealing to the Chinese authorities, if they are listening, to understand the mission he was pursuing, end his almost two-year detention, allow him at long last to be reunited with his loved ones and continue his work toward a more peaceful world.”

Kovrig is the International Crisis Group’s senior adviser on northeast Asia. He and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor were arrested separately nearly two years ago in apparent retaliation for Canadian authorities having detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges.

Meng, who has denied any wrongdoing, is now facing possible extradition to the U.S. while Chinese authorities have indicted the two Michaels on what many observers believe are trumped-up spying charges.