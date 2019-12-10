Beijing Warns Canadians Detained In China Could Soon Go On Trial

AP/CP Michael Kovrig, left, and Michael Spavor are seen here in screenshots from 2018 before they were detained in China. Beijing says the two Canadians are being held on national security charges.

BEIJING — China is hinting at upcoming trials for two Canadian citizens held for a year on vague national security charges in what is widely believed to be an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Tuesday that the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been transferred to prosecutors for “review and prosecution in accordance with the law.” Such trials are usually carried out behind closed doors and convictions are virtually assured.

Beijing detained Kovrig and Spavor last December, days after Meng, whose father is Huawei’s founder, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of U.S. authorities who want her on fraud charges.