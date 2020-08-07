Canada Calls Out China After 2nd Canadian Sentenced To Death This Week

OTTAWA — Canada is telling China that it strongly opposes the death penalty after a second Canadian was sentenced to death on drug charges by a Chinese court this week, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday. Ye Jianhui was sentenced Friday by the Foshan Municipal Intermediate Court in the southern province of Guangdong after being found guilty of manufacturing and transporting illegal drugs. Death sentences are automatically referred to China’s highest court for review. This came one day after Canadian Xu Weihong was also sentenced to death on drug charges by a different court in the same province. China gave two other Canadian citizens death sentences in 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Friday.

Canada has long opposed the death penalty and Canadian officials will continue making this clear to China, Freeland said in response to the sentences. “We believe it is a cruel and inhumane punishment and we make that clear to all of our interlocutors everywhere,” she said in Toronto. “We have made that clear in our conversations with China and we will continue to do so.” She did not, however, link these two cases to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between Canada and China over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. She has previously described China’s detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman, as apparent retaliation for the arrest. Meng’s arrest in 2018, which was done at the request of the United States under an extradition treaty, infuriated Beijing, seeing her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise as a global technology power. China warned it would retaliate Recent public comments by Chinese officials warning Canada to expect further retaliation from China make these recent death sentences suspect, said Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, senior fellow at the China Institute at the University of Alberta. “I think that they could be linked. We don’t know that they are linked, but the threat of retaliation was made and we haven’t seen any other actions from the government of China except (the two death sentences).” Last month, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry accused Canada of interfering in China’s internal affairs after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned a new security law giving Beijing more control over Hong Kong. He warned Canada to stop this “interfering” if they wish to avoid further damage to China-Canada relations. Global Affairs Canada had been closely following Ye’s case and was able to provide consular assistance to him and his family, department spokesman John Babcock said Friday. Canadian officials also attended the verdict and sentencing of Ye on Friday and have called for clemency for him and all Canadian citizens who have been sentenced to death.