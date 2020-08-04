China Accuses U.S. Of ‘Smash And Grab’ Attempt To Buy TikTok

DENIS CHARLET via Getty Images The TikTok logo appears next to other social media applications on a tablet in France on May 5, 2020. On Monday, Microsoft said it was in talks to buy parts of TikTok.

SHANGHAI — China will not accept the “theft” of a Chinese technology company and is able to respond to Washington’s move to push ByteDance to sell short-video app TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft, the China Daily newspaper said on Tuesday.

The United States’ “bullying” of Chinese tech companies was a consequence of Washington’s zero-sum vision of “American first” and left China no choice but “submission or mortal combat in the tech realm,” the state-backed paper said in an editorial.

China had “plenty of ways to respond if the administration carries out its planned smash and grab,” it added.

Microsoft said on Monday it was in talks with ByteDance to buy parts of TikTok after U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course on a plan to ban the app on national security grounds and gave the firms 45 days to strike a deal.