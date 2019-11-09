VANCOUVER — The City of Vancouver is getting a $1 million boost from the B.C. government to support the establishment of a Chinese-Canadian museum, with the goal of creating branches in other communities across the province. This so-called hub-and-spoke model is inspired by feedback from public meetings earlier this year, said Bill Yee, who became the first Chinese-Canadian elected to Vancouver city council in 1982. Yee is also a member of the working group for the proposed museum and says it’s natural to pursue partnerships with municipalities, such as Victoria, where Chinese immigrants first began to arrive in the late 1850s.

Education Images via Getty Images A skyline of Vancouver. A proposal for a Chinese-Canadian museum and branches across B.C. has received $1 Million in funding.

“We are hoping that the museum will touch all the areas in the province that in the past have (had) Chinese people,” said Yee, noting that Kamloops could be a good place to explain the exploitation of Chinese labourers who helped build the Canadian Pacific Railway. It would be up to each community that chooses to participate to determine what their local museum branches, or spokes, would look like, said Yee. When that time comes, he said the plan is to hire a professional curator. Yee hopes this approach could help unite Chinese-Canadians across the province. “The reality is many Chinese-Canadians are not living around Chinatown anymore, they’re all over the place,” he said.

Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS An eastbound train on the Canadian Pacific Railway waits in Field, B.C. on Feb. 4, 2019.

The museum would not only explore the past through curated artifacts, stories, and educational resources, but also current events and visions of the future for Chinese-Canadians, said Yee. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the Chinese-Canadians who helped build B.C., Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said on Friday. “Chinese-Canadians have made an exceptional impact to the social, economic, and cultural lives of the province and the city, and we are committed to acting on the opportunities we have to conserve, commemorate, and enhance the living heritage and cultural assets of Vancouver’s Chinatown for all Canadians,” he said at the opening of the proposed museum’s new project office.

