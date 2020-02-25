CHLOÉ GERMAIN-THÉRIEN/WWW.CHLOLOULA.COM Chloé Germain-Thérien breaks down protests happening across the country through a comic strip.

As the national rail blockade crisis continues, one Quebec artist’s explanation of the deep-rooted causes of the conflict is being widely shared on social media.



“Obsessed” by the protests happening across the country over the last few weeks, illustrator Chloé Germain-Thérien, a.k.a. Chloloula, shared a comic strip highlighting, in French, a few key points about the complicated relationship between Canada and its First Nations.



Her work became viral so quickly that she decided to translate the comic strip into English.



A self-described activist, Germain-Thérien wanted to add her voice to the debate, hoping to provide a bit more clarity “in all the hubbub.”



Her comic strips offer “a path towards understanding” why Indigenous protesters have been erecting blockades on railways in places like Kahnawake and Tyendinaga, in Quebec and Ontario. Germain-Thérien explains the conflict in the context of the history of colonialism and the escalation of tensions over the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline project on unceded Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Read Chloloula’s comic strip in the gallery below: