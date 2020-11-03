Chrissy Teigen's Friends Donated Blood In Honour Of Her Son, Jack

Chrissy Teigen has some pretty stellar friends, y’all.

The supermodel, foodie and Instagram star shared her deep gratitude for a gesture some of her friends made over the Halloween weekend in honour of the son Teigen lost during pregnancy in September.

“Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption “Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend 💛”

Watch the video above to learn more about their kind gesture.

Teigen documented her early pregnancy on social media and revealed that she had undergone blood transfusions in an effort to save the baby she and her family had been calling Jack. At the end September, she shared her devastating loss.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote.

And so, manicurist Kimmy Kyees, a friend of Teigen’s, rounded up six of her friends to each donate blood in Jack’s honour.

“I am so grateful for my amazing friends who helped me and donated,” Kyees wrote on Instagram. “I learned a lot about the process but most importantly I was told the blood supplies are low due to the pandemic. They have not been able to collect like they used to especially here in Los Angeles. I would like to challenge those of you who can.. to go out and donate where ever you live!!”