Chrissy Teigen Shares 'Cutest, Most Beautiful' Way Her Daughter Grieves

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen with her daughter, Luna.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share their grief with their children, and it’s led to some “beautiful” moments of connection.

The model posted two videos to Instagram about how her family is coping with her recent pregnancy loss. They recently got the ashes of their son Jack, who was stillborn at 20 weeks, she explains. Her four-year-old daughter, Luna, put a therapy bear by the ashes and left her late brother a piece of her favourite snack.

Teigen says in the video that it’s “the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen.”

In the second video in the carousel, Luna chats with Jack and with the teddy bear.

“Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really,” Teigen wrote in the caption. “We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.”

She’s grateful for Luna’s kindness and empathy through this painful time, she said.

“I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini,” Teigen wrote. “Life is infinitely better with her in it.”