Sean Kilpatrick/CP NDP MP Christine Moore takes part in an interview in her office in Ottawa on May 11, 2018.

OTTAWA — NDP MP Christine Moore will not run for re-election in the fall, she announced Friday.

The representative for Abitibi-Témiscamingue said she will continue to advocate for progressive values, but will do so “in a different way, and not as a member of Parliament.”

Moore said being an MP is incredibly demanding and all the more so “when faced every day with the inertia and hypocrisy of old political parties.” She criticized the current Liberal government for positioning itself as “a defender of the status quo” and not being open to doing politics differently.

