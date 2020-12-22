Easy Christmas Cookies To Make With Your Kids At Home

Cookies are a part of Christmas. That’s just indisputably true. And in a pandemic year, where so many kinds of celebrations and traditions just aren’t possible, it’s important that we take comfort in the joyful activities that we still have access to.
Hence: cookies.
Because kids love cookies too, and spending time together in the kitchen can be a great way to bond, here are some cookie recipes the little ones will love to make almost as much as they love to eat.
Sprinkle Stocking Cookies
The recognizable shape and bright colours will appeal to any kid. Just make sure you have a good broom handy for all the sprinkles that will inevitably get everywhere.
Skill level: Fairly easy (but with lots of sprinkle mess potential)
Total time: 2 hours
Get the recipe at Go Bold With Butter
Ginger Molasses Cookies
A take on the gingerbread cookie that’s more palatable for young kids.
Skill level: Fairly easy
Total time: 35 minutes
Get the recipe at I Heart Naptime
Polar Bear Cookies
This essentially involves decorating cookies someone else made to look more Christmas-y.
Skill level: Easy (more of a craft than a baking project)
Total time: 30 mins
Get the recipe at Noshing with the Nolands
Classic Sugar Cookies
Excellent served with or without icing.
Skill level: Easy
Total time: 4 hours (including setting time)
Get the recipe at It’s Fitting
Homemade Peppermint Oreos
Better than store-bought Oreos, that’s for sure.
Skill level: Easier than you’d think (involves cake mix)
Total time: 1 hour, 30 mins
Get the recipe at The Girl Who Ate Everything
Candy Cane Cookies
These are super cute, with a vanilla and mint flavours braided together.
Skill level: Fairly easy (as long as your kids can grasp the braiding concept)
Total time: 1 hour, 30 mins
Get the recipe at The Kitchn
Stained Glass Trees
Almost too pretty to eat. Almost.
Skill level: For older kids
Total time: 4 hours (including chill time)
Get the recipe at Martha Stewart
Grinch Cookies
Anything with food colouring is a win.
Skill level: Easy (involves cake mix!)
Total time: 50 mins
Get the recipe at In Katrina’s Kitchen
Peppermint Mocha Cookies
Those crumbled candy canes add a nice crunchy texture, and make these ridiculously nice to look at.
Skill level: For older kids
Total time: 5 hours (including time chilling in the fridge)
Get the recipe at Sally’s Baking Addiction
Gingerbread Cookies
Labour-intensive, but for a kid who has the stamina, it’s worth it.
Skill level: For older kids
Total time: 7 hours (including setting time)
Get the recipe at Martha Stewart