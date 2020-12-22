Easy Christmas Cookies To Make With Your Kids At Home

miodrag ignjatovic via Getty Images

Cookies are a part of Christmas. That’s just indisputably true. And in a pandemic year, where so many kinds of celebrations and traditions just aren’t possible, it’s important that we take comfort in the joyful activities that we still have access to.

Hence: cookies.

Because kids love cookies too, and spending time together in the kitchen can be a great way to bond, here are some cookie recipes the little ones will love to make almost as much as they love to eat.

Sprinkle Stocking Cookies

The recognizable shape and bright colours will appeal to any kid. Just make sure you have a good broom handy for all the sprinkles that will inevitably get everywhere.

Skill level: Fairly easy (but with lots of sprinkle mess potential)

Total time: 2 hours

Get the recipe at Go Bold With Butter

Ginger Molasses Cookies

A take on the gingerbread cookie that’s more palatable for young kids.

Skill level: Fairly easy

Total time: 35 minutes

Get the recipe at I Heart Naptime

Polar Bear Cookies

This essentially involves decorating cookies someone else made to look more Christmas-y.

Skill level: Easy (more of a craft than a baking project)

Total time: 30 mins

Get the recipe at Noshing with the Nolands

Classic Sugar Cookies

Excellent served with or without icing.

Skill level: Easy

Total time: 4 hours (including setting time)

Get the recipe at It’s Fitting

Homemade Peppermint Oreos

Better than store-bought Oreos, that’s for sure.

Skill level: Easier than you’d think (involves cake mix)

Total time: 1 hour, 30 mins

Get the recipe at The Girl Who Ate Everything

Candy Cane Cookies

These are super cute, with a vanilla and mint flavours braided together.

Skill level: Fairly easy (as long as your kids can grasp the braiding concept)

Total time: 1 hour, 30 mins

Get the recipe at The Kitchn

Stained Glass Trees

Almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

Skill level: For older kids

Total time: 4 hours (including chill time)

Get the recipe at Martha Stewart

Grinch Cookies

Anything with food colouring is a win.

Skill level: Easy (involves cake mix!)

Total time: 50 mins

Get the recipe at In Katrina’s Kitchen

Peppermint Mocha Cookies

Those crumbled candy canes add a nice crunchy texture, and make these ridiculously nice to look at.

Skill level: For older kids

Total time: 5 hours (including time chilling in the fridge)

Get the recipe at Sally’s Baking Addiction

Gingerbread Cookies

Labour-intensive, but for a kid who has the stamina, it’s worth it.

Skill level: For older kids

Total time: 7 hours (including setting time)