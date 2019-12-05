On one hand, you could totally just head to the closest store and pick up your annual Christmas decorating essentials: a wreath for the front door, a garland to wind up the staircase, ornaments to cover the tree.

But on the other hand, you could call that off and make Christmas crafts with the kids (it’ll be an even better lesson if you recycle old stuff). And it doesn’t need to be difficult or complicated, either: here are 15 fun and easy Christmas crafts for kids that are sure to give your home the perfect holiday touch.