Sure, presents are great, and seeing your kids’ faces light up when they open their stockings from Santa Claus is nice and all, but can we talk honestly about the best part of the holidays? It’s Christmas desserts. Delicious, coma-inducing treats that make us never want to leave the couch to help Junior put together their dollhouse.

Nanaimo bars, gingerbread cookies, shortbread cookies, yule logs, butter tarts, sticky toffee pudding, candy bark ... we want to eat them all. Making them, however, is a whole other beast.

But instead of whipping through cookbooks your mom gave you many Christmases ago, we put together a list of our favourite Christmas dessert recipes to make things easier for you.

Here are 15 delicious Christmas dessert recipes that are not at all healthy and that’s totally OK.

Grinch brownies

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” is one of our favourite movies, so this would be a great recipe to make for a get-together with kids around.

Get the recipe: Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons

Gingerbread cookie bites

These are the perfect treats to fill up on if you’re not big on chocolate or other heavy desserts. Plus, they’d make a great addition to Santa’s milk and assorted cookies.

Get the recipe: Butter With a Side of Bread

White chocolate peppermint pretzels

These peppermint pretzels would make a great Christmas gift idea; perfect for someone who has a sweet tooth.

Get the recipe: Lil’ Luna

Christmas lights cookies

These cookies look perfect on a Christmas plate, and they look perfect all digested in our bellies, too.

Get the recipe: Dessert For Two

Candy cane chocolate cheesecake

Every Christmas dinner needs a decadent dessert. Enter: the creamiest, richest chocolate cheesecake to ever grace your tastebuds. Being an adult never felt so good.

Get the recipe: Just So Tasty

Easy reindeer cupcakes

We saw the word “easy” and we were immediately sold. GET. IN. OUR. BELLY.

Get the recipe: Jenny Cookies

Blond brownie Santa hat

Whoever invented this adorable Santa hat recipe is a genius. And it’s perfect for Instagram!

Get the recipe: Kid Friendly Things To Do

Peppermint bark

Because is it really Christmas without chocolate bark? We think not.

Get the recipe: Dinner at the Zoo

Classic Nanaimo bars

If you don’t include these at the family Christmas dinner, you’ll for sure anger a grandma or two.

Get the recipe: My Island Bistro Kitchen

Shortbread cookies

If you really don’t know what to bring to Christmas dinner, go with shortbread cookies. Trust us, everyone likes them, even your surly teenage cousin Carl.

Get the recipe: Foodie Chicks Rule

Yule log

For those who want to compete with aunt Martha over who’s bringing the best-looking dessert, you can’t go wrong with a classic Christmas yule log.

Get the recipe: Stress Baking

Old fashioned butter tarts

The best butter tarts are the ones with the runny, gooey centre, and this recipe has that in spades.

Get the recipe: An Italian in my Kitchen

Snowman cake pops

If you’ve committed yourself to helping out at the local bake sale (we’re so sorry), these cake pops are a winner.

Get the recipe: Tasty Kitchen

Christmas M&M cookie bars

M&Ms in a delicious cookie bar? Sign. Us. Up.

Get the recipe: I Heart Naptime

No bake holiday Oreo truffles

Oreos in truffle form?? Can we eat them all??

Get the recipe: The Cozy Cook