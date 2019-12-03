You already know what the answer is going to be, but you, always the diplomat, extend the invite anyway: “Hey, you two should come out tonight!”

Then comes that inevitable, eternally familiar response, the one that completes the sacred ritual: “Hey! We actually planned to spend the night in, but thanks for asking. Have fun!”

Fact is, some couples just prefer to stay inside and enjoy each other’s company. And if you can’t beat the habit, consider indulging it this time around: here are 18 Christmas gifts for couples that don’t really get out much.

Note: If you’re on a mobile device, click on the images to see more info about the gifts and where to get them.

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.