It isn’t hard to fall into the trap of gendered gifting when it comes to buying Christmas presents for kids.
Everything is always pink or blue, “masculine” or “feminine,” perfectly coded so you don’t even realize that you’ve just purchased and wrapped up the most tired stereotypes and shoved them underneath the tree.
Well, if you’re looking to turn all of that on its head, we’re here to help.
Without further ado, here’s our list of 19 Christmas gifts for kids that shatter all those stereotypes you’ve struggled to avoid.
All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Mattel “Creatable World” doll
If your kids are prone to performing makeshift surgeries on their toys (so they can transplant limbs and clothing from one to another), the answer is this. Mattel’s line of gender-neutral dolls gives kids the freedom to mix and match as they please, removing the limits of who and what their characters can be.
How much? $39.97
Where to get it: Walmart
LEGO Women of NASA
Who says toys can’t be fun and educational? Lego’s Women of NASA set highlights the achievements of some of the company’s most celebrated female scientists and astronauts, all without compromising what makes the toys so great.
How much? $59.99
I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings
I Am Jazz tells the story of a young transgender kid, and is based on the real-life story of Jazz Jennings, a 19-year-old YouTuber and LGBT rights activist. It’s hopeful, clear, and told in a simple way that can help kids of any gender address difficult questions they might have about identity.
How much? $18
Tybo Tie Dye Design Studio
You don’t have to be a fashion designer to make your own clothes. This little design studio lets kids take (part of) their wardrobes into their own hands (and it won’t make a mess).
How much? $39.95
Skyrocket Blume doll
All toys don’t need to be action figures. This one literally blooms from a flower pot with just a few drops of water, then opens up to reveal its own inner world — and its own little friend.
How much? $22.99
Yoga Joes
These troops don’t use guns. Their weapon, instead, is “inner peace.”
How much? $33
Where to get it: Uncommon Goods
Large Fears by Myles E. Johnson
Kids love to dream big, but sometimes fears get in the way and make things hard. Large Fears is a beautifully illustrated book about a queer Black boy who conquers the things that scare him the most ... and in the end, his courage pays off.
How much? $19.99
Where to get it: MagCloud
Mofajang temporary coloured hair wax
Hair is a great way for anyone to express themselves — especially kids, who don’t have all the hangups and uncertainties that adults do. These temporary coloured hair waxes are perfect for experimenting, because they’re easy to wash out. Blue hair today, green hair next week? No problem.
How much? $48.39
Little Feminist Mini Memory Match game
Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart — it’s never too early to introduce kids to some of the women who have made some of the largest historical contributions to the world.
How much? $6.60
Where to get it: Mudpuppy
Melissa & Doug wooden project workbench
Let kids release their inner builders (and imaginations) with this sturdy wooden workbench.
How much? $124.95
Fashion Angels accessory design kit
Clothes are another fun way that kids love to express themselves. This accessory kit gives them the freedom to bedazzle or sticker things as they see fit — like their own unique imprint or signature, but with jewels.
How much? $18.95
Inside Out Box of Mixed Emotions
This box of storybooks is a fun way to introduce your kid to emotions (as Disney characters) and how to talk about them.
How much? $16.26
Wildlife Photographer Mia doll
This little Mia doll comes equipped with a bucket hat, a camera, and a cochlear implant.
How much? $34
Where to get it: Lottie
Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
A book about a boy who dazzles the world by making his own mermaid costume. What’s not to love in a story about love, acceptance, and the beauty of being seen for who we are?
How much? $22.76
Modern Farmhouse Kitchen
Anyone and everyone can play house in this faux rustic kitchen. (Maybe they’ll even learn to clean up after themselves, too.)
How much? $129.97
Where to get it: Toys R Us
Sushi Rolls Not Gender Roles tote bag
Everyone has stuff, and everyone should have at least one tote bag they can use to carry that stuff. This one even has a great message on it, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
How much? $34.31
Where to get it: Etsy
Votes for Women puzzle
School doesn’t always thoroughly cover all the history we might want to know. This 500-piece puzzle is an activity you can do together to teach kids about some of the leading women who led the charge in securing the vote.
How much? $29
Where to get it: Uncommon Goods
Kid Activists: True Tales of Childhood by Robin Stevenson
Even the greatest, most heroic people were once children. Kid Activists is a way to show kids how and when some of our foremost revolutionaries started out their journeys.
How much? $15.79
A good ol’ balance bicycle
Because you can’t go wrong with a good bike.
How much? $79.99
Where to get it: Walmart, or anywhere else that sells bikes!