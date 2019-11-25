At some point, every parent has looked around their house in complete despair over how much stuff clutters up every room. And now it’s Christmas, and of course you want to get the kid in your life something great, but that also means MORE STUFF.

Surely, there are fun Christmas gifts for kids that don’t create more clutter but won’t leave your child upset they didn’t get the new one-million piece LEGO set, right?

Correct! We scoured the web to find some very cool gift ideas that won’t add to your already-cluttered house. From experiences and outdoor activities to minimalist toys, kids will love these Christmas gifts ...

... and so will the parent who doesn’t have to spend 2020 tripping over yet another Paw Patrol vehicle.

Check out our gallery below of Christmas gifts that don’t create clutter for some inspiration!

Note: If you’re on a mobile device, click on the images to see more info about the gifts and where to get them.

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

