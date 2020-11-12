Xsandra via Getty Images Little gifts are in this year!

Just because the holidays are going to look different this year, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the small joys that come with Christmas.

Many of us will be spending less money on Christmas gifts this year, instead, focusing our efforts on giving back to the community, donating our time and/or dollars to charity, or just spending safe quality time with our loved ones.

But of course, this doesn’t mean no Christmas gifts! So, we’ve come up with a list of practical and thoughtful Christmas gifts under $30 to give to those you love, including many options from small Canadian businesses.

Maybe you’ll even find a gift for yourself! Check them out in the slideshow below.

Buy something delicious and support Canada’s Indigenous communities! Wabanaki Maple is 100 per cent Indigenous female-owned, located on Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation), N.B. Their traditional maple syrup is made out of pure, natural traditional flavours, and we also hear their Barrel Aged Bourbon Maple Syrup is a must-try.

By now we have a huge stash of reusable masks hanging around our home. Put a couple of masks in this travel pouch, throw it in your bag, and you’ve got the perfect way to store your masks when you’re out and about. The pouch features an insert where you can stash your masks after you’ve used them, so they don’t contaminate the clean ones.

We’re cooking and eating so much at home that we’re running out of tea towels to dry our hands and dishes with! So, gift your loved one with this adorable dog-print tea towel, made in Canada.

This eco-friendly bowl would make a great addition to a loved one’s table, and is perfect for salad, fruit, cereal, or even as pretty storage for keys, jewelry, masks, and anything else hanging around the house.

Judging by the way the pandemic is going, we’re going to need a few extra pair of socks to weather the winter.

Soothe those aches and pains away with the original made-in-Canada Magic Bag, which wraps around the shoulders and can be heated up, and cooled down. Cool fact: it’s filled with organic oats that can be composted.

Gift Certificate For Local Business

Small businesses are suffering right now, so help a local biz out by buying a gift certificate, be it from a yummy restaurant, or cool shop.

Grocery Store Or Food Delivery Gift Card

Food’s expensive, so if you know someone who could use some help getting their groceries, or if you want to treat them to a food delivery service, get them a gift card.

Available in store at all local grocery stores (including Metro). Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes, and DoorDash also all have e-gift cards.

By now we all should know that paper takeout cups are terrible for the environment, but if you know someone who could use a reusable cup, gift them the original KeepCup for all their coffee needs.

Let’s face it: our skin is going to need all the help it can get to stay moisturized and protected from the winter elements. This face balm does just that, as well as helps reduce redness and heals your skin.

If you’re going to get someone a face balm, you may as well pair it with a body lotion, cause the face shouldn’t get all the attention.

Since we’re going to be spending a lot more time outdoors this winter, and since we’re going to be drinking a lot of coffee (out of our reusable cups, natch), we’re going to need some cup cosies to keep our fingers safe from that boiling water in our cups.

Chocolate Brigadeiros — $27 for a box of 12, $15 for a box of 6

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” quite like a box of chocolates — in this case, brigadeiros, a Brazilian chocolate. And after making it through 2020, we need all the chocolate we can get.

We have to treat ourselves as much as we can this winter, and a nice soap bar is a simple yet thoughtful gift that any loved one will appreciate.

This organic, caffeine-free blend can be used to make lattes, smoothies, and oatmeals bowls. Turmeric is known to boost your immune system, clear skin, and aid digestion.

This cute winter toque is the cold-weather staple your loved one needs and it’s also eco-friendly! The hat is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester from plastic bottles, so there’s no need to sacrifice sustainability for style.