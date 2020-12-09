Trio Of MPs Deliver 3 Pandemic Poems Summarizing The Trash Year 2020

ParlVu screengrabs Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, Green Party Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather take part in a House of Commons tradition Wednesday, each reading their renditions of "'Twas The Night Before Christmas."

OTTAWA — Anapestic tetrameters were on full display in the House of Commons Wednesday with MPs indulging themselves in some comic relief and sharing political riffs of “’Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

It’s an annual tradition that was made popular by former longtime Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner, who did not run for re-election last year.

The audience was different this time around with MPs spread across the country in different rooms and different Zooms — a pandemic-spurred change of parliamentary norms noted by Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.

“Working for your constituents, fighting for grants; wearing shirt, tie, and jacket, with no need for pants,” Housefather said, reprising his role as Cuzner’s heir apparent as the party’s poet-in-residence.

