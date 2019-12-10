We have food on the brain — creamy, steamy, melt-in-your-mouth-it’s-so-good food. Yeah, it’s the holidays.
And if your friends and family are anything like ours, you’ll be attending at least one Christmas potluck so your hosts are spared spending hours figuring out how the hell to stuff a turkey.
And because we know you’re a busy bee, we’ve rounded up some yummy international Christmas potluck ideas that guests will definitely dig into.
Happy cooking!
Filipino pansit
Noodles? Check. Chicken? Yep. Pork? You betcha. People will definitely be asking for seconds.
Get the recipe: The Handy Foodie
Sweet and zingy Asian meatballs
Can you even call it a potluck if it doesn’t have meatballs? We think not. And, as the recipe notes, these made-from-scratch meatballs are “far better than the pre-made globs-in-a-bag.” LOL.
Get the recipe: Flipped-Out Food
Baked French toast casserole
This dish has Baileys Irish Cream in it. Enough said.
Get the recipe: Food Meanderings
German potato salad
Tender potatoes. Bacon. OK, stop there, we’re ALL IN.
Get the recipe: Five Heart Home
Asian wild rice salad
This easy salad is vegetarian, but for those who eat meat, it pairs well with a chicken or pork tenderloin dish. Win-win!
Get the recipe: Garlic and Zest
Tex mex hot cheese corn dip
GIVE US ALL THE CHEEEEEEEEEESE.
Get the recipe: Kevin Is Cooking
Korean style pork kabobs
Any recipe that claims to take 20 minutes is golden in our books. Not only do you get juicy and tender pork tenderloin, but it comes with delicious flavours like pineapple, pears, onions, and sesame.
Get the recipe: Krazy Kitchen Mom
Indian kulkuls
These delicious cookies are simple and easy to make, and sometimes that’s all you’re really looking for in a recipe.
Get the recipe: Mama’s World
Authentic Mexican chiles en nogada
Made with poblano peppers, stuffed with seasoned ground beef, and covered in creamy salsa, this Mexican dish not only looks beautiful on a plate, but it tastes delicious, too.
Get the recipe: My Latina Table
Traditional German stollen (Christmas bread)
No, there definitely won’t be enough carbs at your Christmas potluck. This sweet bread, which is dotted with candied fruits and nuts, is the perfect dessert for a German-themed Christmas. Or if you just want to go at it by yourself, go for it. This is a judgment-free zone.
Get the recipe: The Many Little Joys
Porkkanalaatikko - Finnish carrot casserole
Quick, say porkkanalaatikko as fast as you can three times! Guests will enjoy trying to pronounce this delicious Finnish dish, as much as they will eating it.
Get the recipe: Cooking Bites
Christmas tree pull-apart bread
Did you ask for more bread? Well, ask and ye shall receive. These pull-apart bread bites are super easy to make and super easy to pop in your mouth. YUM.
Get the recipe: Eclectic Recipes
Chocolate eggnog dip
’Tis the season for chocolate dip ... with a splash of eggnog, natch. And if you’re feeling extra festive, you may as well pour a bit of rum in there, too.
Get the recipe: Dip Recipe Creations
Stuffed Mexican chicken shells
We will not say no to jumbo pasta shells stuffed to the brim with ground beef, cream cheese (OMG), cheddar and mozarella cheese, along with salsa and enchilada sauce. Although, it could do with more cheese.
Get the recipe: Six Sisters’ Stuff
Jamaican beef patties
Make sure you keep extra patties for yourself because once people try this flaky, buttery crust with a seasoned curried beef filling, they will disappear fast!
Get the recipe: Whisk It Real Gud
