Life

'Absolute Icon' Christopher Plummer Remembered By Canadians

An outpouring of love and sweet memories for "Sound of Music" and "Beginners" star.
&nbsp;Christopher Plummer at special presentation of "Knives Out" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 7, 2019
 Christopher Plummer at special presentation of "Knives Out" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 7, 2019

Beloved Canadian actor Christopher Plummer died peacefully at home, in Connecticut, on Friday. He was 91.

Plummer started out his several-decades-long acting career on the stage in the 1940s and appeared in more than 200 films, television shows and plays. He won two Tony awards and after being nominated for Academy Awards three times, became the oldest ever Oscar winner at the age of 82. He was best known for his performances in The Sound of Music ― a musical that Plummer later refused to call anything other than “S+M,” “that film” or “The Sound of Mucous” ― and Beginners, in which he played a widower who came out as gay late in life, while living with cancer.

“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend,” Plummer’s Sound of Music co-star Julie Andrews told ET Canada. “I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humour and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda.”

Here’s how notable Canadians have reacted to Plummer’s death on social media:

Actor William Shatner

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Actor and screenwriter Eugene Levy

Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney

Actor and writer Peter DaCunha

Artistic director of Stratford Festival, Antoni Cimolino

Leader of the Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole

Artist Director of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Cameron Bailey

Actor Kris Holden Reid

Actor Jay Baruchel

Minister of Natural Resources (and former host of “Canada AM”), Seamus O’Regan

Actor, screenwriter and director Dan Levy

Actress and singer-songwriter Jill Hennessy

Plummer will be missed by generations of Canadians, and his impressive body of work will surely continue to be watched and loved by future generations.

Also in HuffPost:

celebritiesCanadiansArts and Entertainmentcanadian-celebritieschristopher plummer