'Absolute Icon' Christopher Plummer Remembered By Canadians

Beloved Canadian actor Christopher Plummer died peacefully at home, in Connecticut, on Friday. He was 91.

Plummer started out his several-decades-long acting career on the stage in the 1940s and appeared in more than 200 films, television shows and plays. He won two Tony awards and after being nominated for Academy Awards three times, became the oldest ever Oscar winner at the age of 82. He was best known for his performances in The Sound of Music ― a musical that Plummer later refused to call anything other than “S+M,” “that film” or “The Sound of Mucous” ― and Beginners, in which he played a widower who came out as gay late in life, while living with cancer.