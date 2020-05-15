Adrian Wyld/CP Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland listens to a video conference speaker during a news conference in Ottawa on May 15, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Canada and the United States are both “very comfortable” with their mutual ban on non-essential cross-border travel, but Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland won’t say if the Americans want to extend the restrictions beyond June 21. Recent media reports suggest the U.S., fearing the importing of COVID-19 cases, wants an indefinite timeline for existing restrictions at both its southern and northern borders. It’s not clear if that pertains to the ban on non-essential travel or is specifically aimed at curtailing immigration. Freeland refused Friday to discuss the details of Canada’s ongoing talks with the U.S. beyond describing them as “very, very cordial” and “very constructive.” Watch: Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen, Freeland says

But when asked if the U.S. is looking for a longer timeline, she suggested that neither country is in any hurry to ease the restrictions. “Both sides feel the current measures are working really, really well in restricting non-essential travel, but also, really importantly for both countries, in ensuring that essential travel continues,” Freeland said, citing the particular need for effective automotive supply chains as manufacturers come back online. “The essential travel is still happening. Both countries feel very comfortable with that.” Sources familiar with the discussions have confirmed Canada has requested that the existing agreement, which is slated to expire next week, be extended for another 30 days until June 21. The U.S. has been receptive to that request, say the sources, who were not authorized to discuss details and spoke on condition of anonymity.