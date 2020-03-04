Justin Tang/CP Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks in the House of Commons on Feb. 28, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has created a new cabinet committee to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, which began in China but now has spread around the world.

The COVID-19 cabinet committee will complement the work being done by the government’s incident response group.

“We take the international spread of COVID-19 seriously, and Canadians can be assured that their government and health officials are working tirelessly to keep them safe,” Trudeau wrote in the statement Wednesday.

The cabinet committee will continue to monitor the health and economic impacts of the virus to make sure the government response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit the spread in Canada, he wrote.

