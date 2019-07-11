Freeland Says Ex-Envoy's Advice To China Was 'Highly Inappropriate'

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is seeking to distance the Trudeau government from its former ambassador to China, a day after he said he has warned Chinese officials that further punishments against Canada could help the opposition Conservatives win the fall election.

Asked by reporters Thursday about John McCallum’s remarks, Freeland said it’s “highly inappropriate” for any Canadian to advise a foreign government on how it can influence an election result in Canada. Nor should any Canadian advise a foreign government on which electoral outcomes would be best for that government, she added.

In her response about McCallum, she also made a point of highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to protect Canada from foreign election interference.

“Let me say first of all — very clearly — that Mr. McCallum does not speak for the government of Canada,” said Freeland, who reminded reporters on the conference call that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for McCallum’s resignation earlier this year. Freeland was in London, where she participated in a global conference on media freedom.

“I think that it is highly inappropriate for any Canadian to be offering advice or opinions to any foreign government on how that government ought or ought not to behave to secure any particular election outcome in Canada.