CALGARY — Injuries have forced a veterinary medical team to euthanize three more horses competing in this year’s Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races, bringing to six the number of animals to die during the annual Rangeland Derby event.

Stampede officials say in a website statement that the horses went down Sunday evening in the eighth race when the right lead horse on the wagon driven by Evan Salmond broke a bone in a hind leg.

Two others in the same team were also hurt and despite veterinarians’ efforts, all three animals were euthanized.

Stampede authorities say there will be review of safety surrounding chuckwagon racing, but it’s not yet known what form it will take.

Last Thursday, Salmond was involved in a collision that resulted in one of his wagon’s horses being put down to a severe leg injury.