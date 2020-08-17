“Rooted,” featuring Esther Dean, was released on Thursday. It’s a radiant track that celebrates Black culture and civil rights heavyweights, and that amplifies the achievements of prominent Black Lives Matter activists. And that’s all amid dance performances set against gorgeous outdoor backdrops (likely the result of practicing pandemic safety) and scenes that are explicit calls to action: One person is seen wearing a shirt reminding viewers of Breonna Taylor.

Ciara gave birth days after shooting music video

Throughout it all, the theme of motherhood reigns. Black women and their smiling kids flash across screen, as Ciara sings their praises.

“Nutritionin’, brown milkin’ em,” she sings in tribute to the significance of Black breastfeeding.

Three-year-old Sienna and her six-year-old brother Future Zahir make appearances beside their mother too.

Ciara deliberately leaves her stomach bare in several scenes as she dances in her signature style. Already known for her technical talent, her fluid movements are even more impressive while carrying new life.

The mother of three first revealed that she was two days away from giving birth while shooting “Rooted” in a preview posted on Instagram. She later filled followers in on the details in a behind-the-scenes clip.

“I shot the video two weeks away from delivery for one part and then I shot the other part just two days out,” the 34-year-old singer-songwriter said in a voiceover. “I could probably only do each take for 30 minutes and then I needed to take a break.”

The clip even shows Ciara in a hospital bed, listening to her track while in labour in order to give it her final seal of approval. Talk about a working mom!

Although she described her pregnancy as challenging, Ciara told the outlet she was motivated to keep going because of “Rooted.” This could be due to her hustle, as well as her passion for giving back: Proceeds from the song go to U.S. organization Grant Makers for Girls of Colour.

While her youngest may not have made it into the “Rooted” music video with his siblings, Win is already a music video star in his own right ― his mom posted a video singing “Happy Birthday” to the boy cuddled on her chest, right after she delivered.