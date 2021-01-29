As the world reels from the death of legendary actress Cicely Tyson, many are taking heart in what the late visionary has said and done ― including 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, who Tyson praised before passing.

Like many who heard Gorman’s powerful Inauguration Day performance on Jan. 20, Tyson was struck by the power in the young writer’s verses. She shared a touching note of thanks to Gorman on Wednesday ”[Amanda Gorman], your words remind us that we will rise, rebuild, recouncile and recover. Thank you for your words and light.”

“@TheAmandaGorman, your words remind us that we will rise, rebuild, reconcile and recover. Thank you for your words and light.” CT — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) January 27, 2021

The award-winning 97-year-old performer blazed the way for many Black actresses, becoming a major lead at a time when it wasn’t the norm to see Black women in the spotlight. By lighting up screens, Shonda Rhimes noted prior to presenting Tyson with a legacy award last year, she challenged anti-Black racism and allowed many to dare to dream they could do so too.

“I became aware of the fact that there were some issues that I had to address,” Tyson told audience members at the time, “And that I would choose my career as the platform.”

Tyson ended what’s believed to be her last tweet with her initials “CT;” it’s a trademark Tyson has used for many online posts she’s made. Other tweets on the “Sounder” star’s account, including one published after her passing, are unsigned and believed to be written by the late actor’s social media account manager.

Hit with the news of the icon’s death and the honour of being appreciated, a tear-stricken Gorman thanked Tyson and called her a legend who gave “us Black girls everything.”

This legend’s second to last week was about me. I can’t stop crying. Thank you, thank you, thank you Cicely. You’ve given us black girls everything. https://t.co/RVBxvLzYlc — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 29, 2021

Many shared their grief with Gorman, commending the difference the actress made in people’s lives and the difference Gorman herself is set to make.

What a blessing Amanda, we are all crying with you. Cicely touched so many lives with her art, just as you have and will continue to.



Rest In Peace Cicely ✨💕🙏 — CH☀️🌊♥️wins•KeeptheFaith• (@cynthia_hurt) January 29, 2021

The fact that this legend recognized your talent and promise is affirmation of your worth. Hold it tight in your heart as you go on to do more wondrous things. Many of us are rooting for you in all you do. — Kevin Morgan (@cowboyinbrla) January 29, 2021

Tyson would likely be proud of Gorman’s upcoming year. The poet will be performing at the Super Bowl in February and is expected to release two books later this year.