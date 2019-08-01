NEWS
08/01/2019 11:09 EDT

Baby Dies After Being Run Over At A Quebec Drive-In Theatre

The girl's parents and officers were treated for shock, police say.

  • The Canadian Press
Google Maps
The Cine-parc Boucherville drive-in movie theatre in Boucherville, Que.

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A four-month-old girl was killed Wednesday night when a car drove over her at a drive-in theatre in suburban Montreal.

Police in Longueuil, Que., say that at the end of the screening at around 11:25 p.m. ET, the baby was sitting inside a small tent beside the car as her parents packed up to leave the Cine-parc Boucherville.

They were about to put the baby in her car seat when the car beside them backed out of its spot and crushed the girl, police spokeswoman Melanie Mercille said Thursday. 

Resuscitation efforts were attempted immediately, but they were unsuccessful and the girl was declared dead at a hospital.

READ MORE

Longueuil police say both the girl’s parents and some of its own officers were taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

“We offer our condolences,” the police force said in French on Twitter

Mercille said the death was accidental and no charges are expected.

With a file from HuffPost Canada

Also on HuffPost:

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: quebec baby death longueuil boucherville movie theatre