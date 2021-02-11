Cineplex Wants To Turn Theatres Into Vaccination Sites

Chris Wattie / Reuters

TORONTO ― The head of Cineplex Inc. is ready to turn Canada’s multiplexes into temporary COVID-19 vaccination sites. Ellis Jacob, CEO of the country’s largest movie theatre chain, says he’s reached out to provincial public health agencies nationwide to suggest his company “could help in a big way” as a space for distributing shots. In Ontario, those talks have also involved Premier Doug Ford, Jacob said in an interview. And he says while no decisions have been made, he believes health leaders were “very interested and receptive” to the idea. Watch: Steven Spielberg confident audiences will return to cinemas after pandemic.

Plans for vaccination sites are still very much in flux as officials balance vaccine availability and provincial approvals with choosing locations that make logistical sense. Loblaw Cos. Ltd.-owned Shoppers Drug Mart and other pharmacies are among companies seeking approval as mass vaccination sites. But preliminary plans for a vaccination rollout have been hampered by supply setbacks. In Toronto, for example, a massive clinic was opened at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in January before it was shut down two days later due to vaccine shortages.