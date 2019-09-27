Mark Ralston/Getty Images Robotic dogs called Spot, built by Boston Dynamics, are demonstrated at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence in Las Vegas, Nev., June 4.

BOSTON ― Animal-like robots that started out as a military-funded research project might be shipped off to the circus instead of the battlefield.

Cirque du Soleil says it’s in talks with robot maker Boston Dynamics about using the four-legged Spot robot in its live shows.

The agile robots walk, climb stairs and open doors. They have become famous on YouTube but haven’t been applied commercially since the company was founded in 1992.

