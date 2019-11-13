Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press Cirque Du Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte is seen here at a news conference in Montreal on Feb. 23, 2017. Laliberte's organization, Lune Rouge, says the Canadian is a medical cannabis user.

TAHITI, French Polynesia — A Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of the circus show Cirque du Soleil has been taken into custody in French Polynesia over claims of cannabis cultivation, according to his company.

Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization, said Wednesday morning that founder Guy Laliberte was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.

The company says Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on Laliberte’s private island for his personal use.